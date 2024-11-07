Occupier films aftermath of successful strike by Ukrainian soldiers: "They’ve blown up convoy, f#ck. "Grad" is hit". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupier filming destroyed Russian military equipment along the road.
According to Censor.NET, at least a dozen different types of enemy masks can be seen on the recording.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password