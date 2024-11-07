ENG
Occupier films aftermath of successful strike by Ukrainian soldiers: "They’ve blown up convoy, f#ck. "Grad" is hit". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier filming destroyed Russian military equipment along the road.

According to Censor.NET, at least a dozen different types of enemy masks can be seen on the recording.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Destruction of Russian "Strela-10" SAM system. VIDEO

