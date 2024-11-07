Destruction of Russian "Strela-10" SAM system. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed Strela-10, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Strela-10 air defence system was destroyed. The soldiers of the 'Hydra' unit of the State Border Guard Service have set the Russian air defence system on fire," the commentary to the publication reads.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian "BUK-M2" SAM by kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO