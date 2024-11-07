ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5134 visitors online
News Video War
6 662 1

Destruction of Russian "Strela-10" SAM system. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators destroyed Strela-10, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The Strela-10 air defence system was destroyed. The soldiers of the 'Hydra' unit of the State Border Guard Service have set the Russian air defence system on fire," the commentary to the publication reads.

Watch more: Destruction of Russian "BUK-M2" SAM by kamikaze drone strike. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1187) Anti-aircraft warfare (1559) elimination (5396) anti-aircraft missile systems (166)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 