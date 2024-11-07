Destruction of Russian "Strela-10" SAM system. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators destroyed Strela-10, a Russian anti-aircraft missile system, using kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The Strela-10 air defence system was destroyed. The soldiers of the 'Hydra' unit of the State Border Guard Service have set the Russian air defence system on fire," the commentary to the publication reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password