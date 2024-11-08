Russia reports attack on Saratov refinery, fire breaks out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Friday, 8 November, drones attacked the Russian city of Saratov. A fire broke out on the territory of the local refinery.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that air raid alert began to sound on the outskirts of Saratov around 11:00 p.m. on November 7.



The Governor of the Saratov region, Roman Busargin, said that a UAV had been shot down over the territory of Saratov at night. He added that the wreckage fell in the industrial zone of the Zavodsky district. Emergency services are working at the scene. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Local TV channels report that the debris fell on the territory of the Saratov refinery. Preliminarily, they hit an oil-fueled reservoir and one of the special units. Evacuations have been carried out at the refinery. In addition, the falling debris smashed windows in houses located near the refinery.

The Saratov Oil Refinery, formerly known as the Kreking Plant, is part of the Rosneft oil company.

