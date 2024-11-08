Medics of 63rd SMB evacuating four wounded soldiers from their position. VIDEO

The medics of the 63rd SMB evacuated four wounded soldiers from the position on an M113 armoured personnel carrier.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the military medics' combat work was posted on social media.

"The medics of the 63rd Brigade made the most risky sortie to our positions. In order to rescue four wounded, one of whom was in serious condition, an M113 evacuation vehicle had to drive close to the trenches in broad daylight. Fortunately, the lives of all the wounded were saved. The rescue operation was carried out by sanitary instructor Zavhosp, mechanic-driver Maus and senior mechanic-driver Dzhmil," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Evacuation of two wounded Ukrainian soldiers from battlefield: "One of them is seriously wounded! His leg is torn". VIDEO