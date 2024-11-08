Military command works to strengthen positions in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 989th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Today has been a full day of meetings and conferences in Kyiv after the European Political Community summit in Budapest. The Ukrainian position has been presented. In general, the development of European policy for the next period should be joint, coordinated and directly supportive of our partnership in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic. Just as global affairs are in decline without a strong America, so without a strong Europe, it is simply impossible to maintain stability for the European nations.

And the next week should also bring results - results in our work with our partners. We are doing everything we can to force Russia to engage in normal, meaningful negotiations based on international law, not terror.

There was a report from the Chief of Staff today. The frontline. Kurakhove direction, Pokrovsk direction are the most difficult now. The military command and brigade command are working to strengthen their positions," Zelensky said.

Read more: Ukraine launched "diplomatic offensive" to convince Trump to maintain support for Ukraine