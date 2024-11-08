Ukraine launched "diplomatic offensive" to convince Trump to maintain support for Ukraine

Kyiv has launched a "diplomatic offensive" to convince Donald Trump that military assistance to Ukraine cannot be halted because America's world leadership is at stake.

This is reported by El Pais, Censor.NET reports.

Sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine said that in the coming weeks, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's agenda will be aimed at rapprochement with Trump. The plans are to do this before he officially takes office in January 2025.

Read more: Zelenskyy meets with British Prime Minister Starmer to discuss implementation of Victory Plan

Dan Rice, President of the American University of Kyiv, explained that Zelenskyy's strategy to "win Trump" will focus on appealing to the 40th US President Ronald Reagan.

"Trump can be the leader of the free world, as Reagan was (against the USSR - Ed.). One thing is what is said in an election campaign for a national audience, and another is the international legacy that defines an American president in history. And Trump is no exception. For better or worse, his legacy will be marked by Ukraine," he said.

Read more: Peskov: Russia’s openness to dialogue on Ukraine does not mean change in war aims