The Kremlin has stated that readiness for dialogue on Ukraine does not mean a change in the goals of the war.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports citing the Russian media.

According to him, Putin's readiness and openness to dialogue with Trump remains, but there are no specifics yet.

He also said that it is too early to talk about the "warming" of relations between Russia and the United States.

"Russia's openness to dialogue on Ukraine does not mean a change in the goals of the 'special operation,'" Peskov was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he was ready to call Donald Trump, who won the US presidential election, himself.

Donald Trump has not ruled out talking to Putin.

