Trump says he will call Putin, possibility of conversation is not ruled out - Peskov

The Kremlin does not rule out the possibility of communication between dictator Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump before the inauguration of the US president.

According to Censor.NET, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told this to Russian media.

"It is not excluded. He said he would call Putin before the inauguration. We have his words", he said.

Peskov said the Kremlin had not contacted Trump's headquarters after the election.

Read more: Ukraine has won West time to prepare for war with Russia. Europe did not use it - Times

He also ruled out the possibility of a conversation between Putin and Joe Biden.

At the same time, commenting on the potential possibility of a meeting between the US and Russian leaders, he said that any meeting should be well prepared.

"Every meeting requires a lot of work at the expert level. So far, this work has not been done, and it is too early, with whom to work there? We are not working with the Biden administration. There are some meagre channels for technical communication, but they are not of a substantive character", Peskov added.

Read more: No one in world knows for sure how Trump will act on war in Ukraine. However, we can expect "dynamic presidency" - Tusk

As a reminder, earlier Trump said that he hoped that if he won, he would be able to conclude a peace agreement between the 5 November election and his inauguration on 20 January 2025.

Trump also said that he knew Zelenskyy and Putin very well, so he was going to resolve the situation with the war in Ukraine "very quickly".