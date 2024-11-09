Over two weeks, the SSU destroyed 16 enemy Grad multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

"The SSU soldiers destroyed 16 Russian Grads in two weeks," the statement said.

As noted, thanks to the jewellery work of the operators of the SSU's A Specialised Strike Drone Unit, these MLRS and their crews will no longer destroy Ukrainian towns and villages.