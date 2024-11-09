Defense forces attacked enemy’s field ammunition depots, hit mortar positions and destroyed Russian vehicles. VIDEO
UAV operators of the Rubak Phoenix UAV from the Offensive Guards Brigade "Pomsta" continue to destroy the enemy in the Luhansk region.
The soldiers attacked the enemy's ammunition depots, hit the positions of mortar launchers, destroyed trucks and cars, and hit a generator in an enemy trench, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password