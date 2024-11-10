Two severed legs of Russian invader lie in field in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprians'ka Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine defeated an entire unit of Russian tankers in the Kupyansk direction near Kruhlyakivka, Kharkiv region.
Ukrainian paratroopers eliminated more than a hundred occupants from a unit of the 1st Tank Regiment of the 2nd Motorised Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.
