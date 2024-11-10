Two Russian infantrymen come under small arms fire from Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, in the village of Terny, Russian infantrymen came under small arms fire from Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers were killed by drone operators of the 96th Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Fighting continues near Promin, Selydove and Hryhorivka, enemy tried to break through our defense 39 times in Kurakhove direction - General Staff