Occupier’s head was blown off by precise shelling of 5th Brigade in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Operator of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Bakhmut direction accurately dropped a munition on the head of a Russian soldier
According to Censor.NET, the occupier was walking unaware through the field with a shovel in his hands when our soldiers suddenly killed him. The explosion blew off the Russian's head.
