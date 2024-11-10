ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3795 visitors online
News Video War
10 127 33

Occupier’s head was blown off by precise shelling of 5th Brigade in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Operator of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Bakhmut direction accurately dropped a munition on the head of a Russian soldier

According to Censor.NET, the occupier was walking unaware through the field with a shovel in his hands when our soldiers suddenly killed him. The explosion blew off the Russian's head.

Watch more: Two Russian infantrymen come under small arms fire from Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) liquidation (2352) 5 SAB (82)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 