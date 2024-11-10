Defense forces destroy 15 pieces of Russian equipment during their failed offensive in Kursk region. VIDEO

Defence forces repelled a Russian offensive near Pogrebki, Kursk region, and destroyed 15 pieces of Russian equipment.

The video of the Russian attack was published on the Telegram channel "Be or", Censor.NET reports.

Most of the destroyed vehicles were APCs and one car.

"Apparently, the equipment belonged to the 810th Separate Armoured Brigade of the Russian Navy. It is important to note that the assaults continue. The occupiers have a lot of equipment and personnel in the Kursk region. But so far, they have not been able to achieve significant success. Zetniks even write that some units that were disembarked from the armour have taken up a circular defence (i.e. are surrounded), and no one can break through to them, and all the villages allegedly liberated by the Russian Armed Forces are under the full control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the channel's author notes.

