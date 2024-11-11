Mi-24 attack helicopter burned down in Moscow region - DIU. VIDEO

On the night of 9-10 November 2024, a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter was destroyed at the "Klin-5" airfield in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"The burnt-out enemy helicopter belonged to the 92nd squadron of the 344th centre for combat use and retraining of the aircrew of the Russian Armed Forces," the statement said.

The intelligence officers remind that the occupier will be punished fairly for every war crime committed against Ukraine.

