Z-bloggers attacked Russian propaganda that promised "Kyiv in three days": Overconfidence, to end up with egg on our face. VIDEO

Russian Z-bloggers accuse Kremlin propagandists of promising "Kyiv in three days", but the "plans" were disrupted.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Now it's pointless to deny it and claim that no one but the American General Milley has ever talked about 'Kyiv in three days'. The Internet remembers everything. The key is to avoid repeating mistakes and to steer clear of overconfidence to avoid falling flat on our face—especially in the public eye," one of them noted.

