Man who organised broadcast of Russian channels during occupation of Kupiansk district and became hero of propaganda video is convicted. VIDEO

A resident of the village of Velykyi Burluk organised the broadcasting of Russian TV channels in Kupiansk district, where anti-Ukrainian content was subsequently broadcast. He was imprisoned for 11 years.

The court found a resident of the village of Velykyi Burluk guilty of justifying, recognising as lawful, denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine committed with the use of mass media, and collaboration (part 3 of Article 436-2, part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment with the deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the performance of administrative and managerial functions in the provision of services and maintenance of radio and television stations for 10 years with confiscation of property.

Prosecutors proved that during the invasion of the territory of Kupiansk district by the Russian armed forces, the defendant, who had experience as an engineer at a local television and radio company, voluntarily agreed to cooperate with the enemy.

What did the collaborator do?

In August 2022, the man concluded a so-called "contract for compensated work" with representatives of the occupation administration. Having the necessary skills and access to equipment, the collaborator organised the broadcasting of Russian TV channels in Kupiansk district, where anti-Ukrainian content was subsequently broadcast. The man received a payment in Russian rubles for this.

Moreover, the defendant himself gave an interview to Mariana Naumova, a Russian propagandist, which was later broadcast on "Channel One".

In the recorded video, the man, deliberately distorting the facts, denied Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He spoke in support of the enemy's actions, presented the Russian military as "liberators" and described how the aggressor state "cares" about the local population, providing residents with "humanitarian aid".

The man was awaiting trial in custody.

During the trial, the defendant did not admit his guilt. Regarding the interview, the man said he did not remember making any comments on camera.

