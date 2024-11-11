ENG
Wounded occupier is abandoned by his "comrades-in-arms", and he dies in middle of field in Donetsk region for long time. VIDEO 18+

In Donetsk region, soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade filmed the agony of the occupier. Pale from blood loss, the Russian invader was abandoned by his comrades in arms, so the occupier died a long and painful death on Ukrainian soil.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

