Body of occupier flies out of trench and falls under bush few meters after being dropped by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
The drone operator of the PERUN unit from the 79th Air Assault Brigade eliminated the occupier with an accurate drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful work was posted on social media. The recording shows that after the drop, the body of the occupier was thrown out of the trench by a blast wave and, after flying several metres in the air, it fell under a bush.
