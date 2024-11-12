Duda boycotts join photo at UN summit in Baku because of Lukashenko’s presence. VIDEO

Polish leader Andrzej Duda boycotted the joint photo of the participants of the UN Climate Summit in Baku. This was due to the presence of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

This was reported by Polsat News, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a symbolic moment, the so-called family photo, when the leaders of the countries participating in the summit stand side by side and pose for a group photo. The president boycotted this moment because Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was present. It was the same last year. This is a symbolic drawing of boundary lines, among other things, from Belarus' participation on the Ukrainian front," said correspondent Grzegorz Urbanek.

The Interia TV channel, citing a source in Duda's entourage, said that it was his conscious decision.

"A family photo is a family photo, and Mr President decided that he did not want to have such a photo with Alexander Lukashenko," the source said.

"Such gestures are important in politics, and this was a conscious act of the president," he added.

Read more: Poland will fight for Ukraine to be present at all talks on its future - Duda