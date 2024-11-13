In Kursk region, fighters repelled attack by the occupiers involving 30 armoured vehicles and assault battalion. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by the Russian army in Kursk region, in which the enemy used about 30 armoured vehicles and an infantry battalion.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"The soldiers of the 47th "Magura" Brigade together with adjacent units stopped the assault of the Russians, who had become somewhat more active in this area. The invaders used more than 30 pieces of equipment and battalion-sized personnel. The assault took place in five waves. The soldiers of the 47th Brigade alone destroyed and finished off 10 armoured vehicles. The first three exploded on mines, while the rest were destroyed by Stugna and the battalion's FPV unmanned systems. The rest of the vehicles were destroyed by colleagues from neighbouring brigades," the commentary to the publication reads.

