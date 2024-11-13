ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4290 visitors online
News Video War
3 450 0

After kamikaze drone strike, Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS burns in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Achilles unit of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, in cooperation with soldiers of the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Bureviy", destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a kamikaze drone attack on the occupiers' multiple rocket launcher system was posted on social media.

Read more: Trump to appoint special envoy to negotiate end to war in Ukraine soon - media

Author: 

elimination (4992) National Guard (496) 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (124) MRL (118) Luhanska region (1307)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 