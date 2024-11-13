After kamikaze drone strike, Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS burns in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Achilles unit of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko, in cooperation with soldiers of the 1st Presidential Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Bureviy", destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a kamikaze drone attack on the occupiers' multiple rocket launcher system was posted on social media.

Read more: Trump to appoint special envoy to negotiate end to war in Ukraine soon - media