Trump to appoint special envoy to negotiate end to war in Ukraine soon - media

The winner of the US presidential election, Donald Trump, may "soon" appoint a peace envoy for Ukraine to negotiate an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Fox News writes about this, citing its own sources, Censor.NET reports.

"You will see a very high-ranking special representative, a person with great authority, who will be tasked with finding a solution, reaching a peaceful settlement," said one of the channel's interlocutors.

He specified that the appointment would be made "in the near future."

It is expected that this position will not be paid. For example, from 2017 to 2019, U.S. diplomat Kurt Volker served as a special representative in negotiations with Ukraine on a volunteer basis.

It is currently unclear what the powers of this special representative will be, but this appointment is in line with Trump's statements that he will find a settlement to Russia's war against Ukraine "as soon as possible."

Trump (1425) negotiations with Russia (549)
