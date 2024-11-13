National Guard repels largest enemy attack in Siversk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine of the 3rd Battalion of the operational purpose "Svoboda" of the "Rubizh" brigade repelled the largest assault of the Russian Federation in the Northern direction.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.
According to the military, the occupiers were advancing with tanks, armoured vehicles and infantry - all simultaneously moving along the contact line in the Siversk direction.
"The enemy did not succeed. The battalion's soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles without giving up a single position. The occupiers suffered heavy losses," the National Guard added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password