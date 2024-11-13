National Guard repels largest enemy attack in Siversk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine of the 3rd Battalion of the operational purpose "Svoboda" of the "Rubizh" brigade repelled the largest assault of the Russian Federation in the Northern direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the National Guard of Ukraine.

According to the military, the occupiers were advancing with tanks, armoured vehicles and infantry - all simultaneously moving along the contact line in the Siversk direction.

"The enemy did not succeed. The battalion's soldiers destroyed enemy armoured vehicles without giving up a single position. The occupiers suffered heavy losses," the National Guard added.

Read more: Ruscists attack civilian car with drone in Sumy region, one wounded