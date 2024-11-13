In Russia, entire platoon of soldiers has fled from military base: ’Look, there’s mutiny happening here. We’re be sick and tired of everything. VIDEO

In the Novosibirsk region, soldiers staged a mutiny in a military unit and escaped. Some of them have not yet been found.

According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred in the village of Kocheneve. There, 12 soldiers smashed up the premises of a military unit and then left the facility. They broke windows and destroyed honour boards. It is known that 7 soldiers have allegedly been detained. The police are looking for the rest.

