We are working to additionally increase supplies from partners to strengthen our mobile fire groups, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with partners to increase the supply of everything needed to strengthen mobile fire groups.

According to Censor.NET, the head said this in his video message.

"I am grateful to our air defense warriors, everyone in different types and branches of the forces that protect the sky. Every night, every day, we shoot down Russian "shaheds" and missiles. This morning we shot down a Russian ballistic missile. This is significant. Each such success means saving the lives of our people. Ukraine is grateful to all our partners who help with anti-missile and air defense systems. We are now working to additionally increase supplies from our partners - missiles, defense systems, and everything else needed to strengthen our mobile fire groups. The strategic goal is to achieve such a practical level of cooperation with partners so that we can produce the air defense systems we need here in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

