Border guards destroyed enemy tank, crossing point and dozen occupiers with drones in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Drone operators from the commandant's office of the Phoenix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems have successfully fired on enemy targets in the Donetsk region.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Dozens of occupiers were eliminated, dozens were wounded, a tank and several vehicles, an ammunition depot, an electronic warfare system and an enemy crossing were destroyed.

Watch more: Occupier with severed leg dies on roadside. VIDEO 18+