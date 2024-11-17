Defense forces hit location of Russian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia with HIMARS missiles: more than 20 occupiers were eliminated. VIDEO

The defense forces struck with HIMARS missiles at a concentration of Russian troops near the village of Tavria, Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region. The strike was carried out by artillerymen of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade. The coordinates for adjusting the fire were transmitted by a UAV of the aerial reconnaissance unit of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade.

The first strike of three missiles hit a cluster of Russian soldiers, which consisted of about 30-40 people. None of the occupants showed any signs of life after arrival.

According to our military, the total losses of Russians as a result of this strike amounted to more than 20 killed, Censor.NET reports.

The second strike occurred during the evacuation of the wounded and the collection of the bodies of Russian soldiers. The enemy used one truck, five civilian vehicles, and an evacuation team for the evacuation. The strike was caused by a cluster munition, which hit the evacuation team along with the vehicles.

