Before elimination, Russian soldier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifle. VIDEO

Soldiers of the "Ronin" unit of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed many occupiers' hideouts and eliminated several Russian invaders with kamikaze drones.

In the published video, you can see how the drone attacks the occupier while he is sleeping in the plantation, as well as a fragment in which another Russian soldier tries in vain to shoot down the drone with an assault rifle, Censor.NET reports.

