ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13897 visitors online
News Video War
5 781 6

Occupier hides near tree from attack drone of 60th SMB. VIDEO

UAV operators of the 97th Separate Mechanized Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a Russian invader hiding near a tree.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of successful combat work was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.Censor.NET Image

Watch more: Before elimination, Russian soldier tries to shoot down kamikaze drone with assault rifle. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) liquidation (2357)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 