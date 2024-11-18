Occupier hides near tree from attack drone of 60th SMB. VIDEO
UAV operators of the 97th Separate Mechanized Battalion of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated a Russian invader hiding near a tree.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of successful combat work was published on the telegram channel StratCom ZSU.
