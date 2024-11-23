Attack drone flies at occupier lying in field with assault rifle in his hands. VIDEO
In the eastern sector, soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi of the Hromovyk attack drone unit eliminated enemy infantry, destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and an occupier's dugout.
This was reported by the Eskadron Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
