11 162 19

Bodies of occupiers lie near burning enemy all-terrain vehicle in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector of the Donetsk region, fighters of the 414th battalion of unmanned aerial systems "Birds of Madiara" destroyed a lot of enemy equipment and eliminated Russian invaders with drone strikes.

The video shows the occupiers burning alive from a kamikaze drone attack next to the enemy's Desertcross-1000-3 all-terrain vehicle, Censor.NET reports.

