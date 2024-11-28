Man with knife climbed over fence of TCR in Kryvyi Rih: his son was detained day before. VIDEO

In Kryvyi Rih, a man with a knife penetrated the territory of the TCR and SS.

This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCR and SS, Censor.NET informs.

A video of the incident was posted on social media.

"The reason for the unlawful behaviour of the civilian was an inadequate emotional reaction to the detention by the National Police and the delivery to the RTCR and SS of his son, who systematically violated the norms of the legislation on mobilisation and mobilisation training," the regional TCR explained.

It is noted that the man penetrated the territory of a restricted military facility with a knife and threatened the servicemen of AFU with weapon.

"He grossly interfered with mobilisation activities, created a threat to public order, for which he was detained by the RTCR and SS servicemen. An investigative team was called to the scene. At present, criminal proceedings No 12024041750001543 have been opened against the said civilian under Article 296 (4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," they added.

