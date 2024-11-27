In Vinnytsia region, 57-year-old man stabbed TCR worker with knife: victim is in intensive care

On November 25, a 57-year-old man with military service came to the territorial center for recruitment and social support in the village of Trostianets, Vinnytsia region, to receive a draft notice. He attacked a sergeant, stabbing him in the right collarbone.

According to Censor.NET, the situation was reported by the Haisyn District TCR and SS.

What is known about the attack?

The District TCR changed the real names of the participants in order to avoid disclosing personal data.

"The incident that occurred on November 25, 2024, in the second department of the Haisyn District TCR and SS (Trostianets village) is outrageous. Involuntarily, you ask yourself: who needs victory - not all of us? 57 years old is the age of Mykola R., a person liable for military service, who came to the second department of the Haisyn District TCR and SS today on a draft notice. However, for some reason, conscript Mykola R. is convinced that for him the enemy is a person who... was mobilized in December 2022," the statement reads.

See more: Six people, including two children, died in road accident in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS

The attacked soldier is a 53-year-old sergeant.

"He was called up for military service in 2022 to the military unit A4712, where he repeatedly performed combat missions and only in July 2023 was transferred for health reasons to the second department of the Haysyn District TCR and SS for further service," the District TCR and SS said.

The injured man has a 75-year-old mother, wife and two daughters.

Read more: Head of TCR in Vinnytsia region smuggled conscripts to Moldova for 12 thousand euros - National Police. PHOTO

The 57-year-old man explained his actions

"The usual planned work with persons liable for military service turned into... an attempted murder. Sergeant H. ended up in intensive care because he was stabbed in the right collarbone by his fellow countryman, conscript Mykola R., whose peace and well-being the soldier has been defending since 2022, sparing neither his life nor his health and making every effort to prevent the war from reaching his native land.

Attempted murder, damaged artery, bleeding, resuscitation... "Because he wanted to send me to war!" - with these words 57-year-old Mykola R., a person liable for military service, explained his actions... Such rage should have been directed at the enemy, but unfortunately Mykola R. decided otherwise and now he will go to prison," the press service of the Haisyn District TCR and SS noted.

See more: Six people, including two children, died in road accident in Vinnytsia region. PHOTOS



