"Servant of People" Horbenko on recruiting centers in brigades: This is first step in reforming TCR, next one is to assign TCR to each military unit

If each military unit has a recruiting center, the number of "conscientious objectors" and cases of unauthorized abandonment of the unit by soldiers will decrease.

Ruslan Horbenko, People`s Deputy from the Servant of the People party, said this when asked about the instruction to brigade commanders to create a full-time recruiting unit in combat military units, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

"This is the first step in reforming the TCR. I think the next step is to assign a territorial recruitment center to each military unit. I emphasize once again: a brigade is a large enterprise. And if we have a recruiting department, it is also a training department," he said.

Read more: US calls on Ukraine to immediately lower conscription age to 18 - media

The deputy added that training is about providing the ability to save lives.

"Therefore, I think that if each military unit has such a recruiting center and a TCR is assigned to these military units in the future, they will definitely understand... And, among other things, we will have fewer "conscientious objectors" and AWOL, because they will accurately select motivated guys and teach them motivation," Horbenko said.

Read more: Ukraine should strengthen mobilization. Problems at front are due to lack of human resources, not weapons, - Sullivan

When asked to clarify his words that this is the first step in reforming the TCR, so whether any relevant reform has begun now, the parliamentarian noted that the Army had previously been tasked with reforming the TCR.

"A lot of leaders have changed now. They pass the detectors there. And only those who pass the detector and are honest are staying," Horbenko said.