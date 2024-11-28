Resident of occupied Khrustalnyi films remains of Kniahynynska mine: "Ropes are cut, machines have been silent for long time, there are only ruins around". VIDEO

A video has been posted online in which a resident of the occupied city of Khrustalnyi in Luhansk Oblast films the remains of the "Kniahynynska" mine, which employed thousands of people before the occupation.

According to Censor.NET, judging by the words of the man on the recording, only a ventilation shaft reminds us of the once powerful enterprise.

Read more: Ruscists hit coal-mining enterprise in Donetsk region: 6 miners were injured

The "Kniahynynska" mine was part of "Donbasantratsyt". In 2001, the average daily production was 651 tonnes. In 2003, 29 thousand tonnes of coal were produced. The maximum working depth was 640 metres. The total number of employees at the mine was over 2000.

Watch more: Russian Sochi official: "I know who are murderers, crooks and fraudsters at SMO". VIDEO