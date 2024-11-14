Russian Sochi official: "I know who are murderers, crooks and fraudsters at SMO". VIDEO
An official of the Russian city of Sochi, in a conversation with the applicants, called the "heroes of smo" murderers, fraudsters and crooks.
According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of this assessment was published on social media.
