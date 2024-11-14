ENG
Russian Sochi official: "I know who are murderers, crooks and fraudsters at SMO". VIDEO

An official of the Russian city of Sochi, in a conversation with the applicants, called the "heroes of smo" murderers, fraudsters and crooks.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of this assessment was published on social media.

Watch more: "Hero of SMO" stabbed woman to death in Saratov mobile phone store. VIDEO

Watch more: Russians are dissatisfied with honouring of "hero of smo" in town of Chebarkul: "We were afraid to go out because of this maniac! He killed woman, raped her, gouged out her eyes!". VIDEO

Russian Army (8974) Russia (11714) Sochi (15) official (73) Russian world (99)
