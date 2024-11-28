Ukrainian FPV drone shoots down Russian reconnaissance UAV Merlin-VR worth $300,000. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Rubizh Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine shoot down a Russian reconnaissance drone Merlin-VR worth $300,000 with an FPV drone

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's channel, Censor.NET reports.

This is the second downing of an enemy Merlin-BP by the UAV operators of the Rubizh brigade.

Watch more: Turret of Russian T-90M Proryv tank is thrown 200 meters into air. VIDEO