Series of drone strikes on enemy shelters and equipment in Kursk region. VIDEO

A series of drone strikes on enemy shelters and equipment in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation by operators of the "GRIFON501" unit.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

