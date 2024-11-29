ENG
Explosion near village of Vityne, Saky district, occupied Crimea: "S-400 system is f#cked up". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a powerful explosion near Vityne, Saky district of the occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a high column of smoke at the site of the explosion. Social media writes that "the S-400 complex has been f#cked up in Crimea".

Crimea (2194) Anti-aircraft warfare (1475) elimination (4955) anti-aircraft missile systems (152) Vityne (1)
