Explosion near village of Vityne, Saky district, occupied Crimea: "S-400 system is f#cked up". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a powerful explosion near Vityne, Saky district of the occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a high column of smoke at the site of the explosion. Social media writes that "the S-400 complex has been f#cked up in Crimea".
