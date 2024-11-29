ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10862 visitors online
News Video War
5 687 1

Ukrainian soldiers from 60th and 67th SMBs repelling mechanised assault by occupiers. VIDEO of battle

Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 67th Separate Mechanized Brigades repelled the occupiers' mechanized attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"The enemy seems to have decided to throw all the remaining personnel at us, because there is no other way to explain the number of attacks. The next attack was repelled together with my colleagues from the 67th Brigade. Well, the portion of food from enemy bodies for wild animals and birds of prey has increased again," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

Read more: Day at front: enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defence in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors over 100 times, - General Staff

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) elimination (4955) military actions (2270)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 