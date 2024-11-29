Ukrainian soldiers from 60th and 67th SMBs repelling mechanised assault by occupiers. VIDEO of battle

Ukrainian soldiers from the 60th and 67th Separate Mechanized Brigades repelled the occupiers' mechanized attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the battle was posted on social media.

"The enemy seems to have decided to throw all the remaining personnel at us, because there is no other way to explain the number of attacks. The next attack was repelled together with my colleagues from the 67th Brigade. Well, the portion of food from enemy bodies for wild animals and birds of prey has increased again," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

