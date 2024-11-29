Day at front: enemy attempts to break through Ukrainian defence in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors over 100 times, - General Staff

Over the last day, 207 combat engagements were registered. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in 9 directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 93 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, using 111 missiles and 67 GABs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,800 shellings, including 126 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used more than 1,700 kamikaze drones.

The enemy attacked with bombers and attack aircraft near the settlements of Oleksandriia and Esman in Sumy region.

Hostilities in the east

There were 12 combat engagements in the Kharkiv sector. The fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Tykhe and Hlyboke. In addition, enemy aircraft attacked Lyptsi and Neskuchne, dropping four guided aerial bombs.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached 25 over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled attacks in the areas of Fyholivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Zelenyi Hai, Raihorodka, Lozova and Kruhliakivka. The enemy attacked the settlement of Kupyansk with three GABs.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped six enemy attacks in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Pershotravneve, Torske, Yampolivka and Terny. The areas of Ivanivka and Serebrianskyi Forest were attacked by attack and bomber aircraft.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy launched three air strikes in the area of Zakitne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops negated five enemy attempts to break through our defences in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

The enemy tried to advance five times in the Toretsk sector, operating in the area of Toretsk and Dyliivka. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 61 enemy attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Dachenske, Zhovte, Chumatske, Novyi Trud and Pustynka. The enemy dropped five guided aerial bombs on the localities of Myroliubivka, Dachenske and Lysivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Sontsivka, Berestky, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalne, Yelyzavetivka, Romanivka, Antonivka, Uspenivka and Dachne, where the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 43 times.

Situation in the south and north

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 20 attempts to seize our positions near Trudove, Veselyi Hai, Kostiantynopilske, Novopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly and Novodarivka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Orikhiv and Huliaipil directions, but launched three cruise missiles near Novooleksandrivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the occupiers carried out four unsuccessful offensives.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian occupiers were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities, shells the territory, and uses kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs for air strikes.

Strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk region. According to available information, the enemy conducted 19 air strikes on its territory over the past day, using 30 guided aerial bombs.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces conducted nine strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons.

Over the last day, the losses of Russian invaders amounted to 2030 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralised 8 tanks, 33 armoured combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, 89 operational and tactical UAVs, 86 cruise missiles, 86 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

