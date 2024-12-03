Soldiers of 35th Separate Mechanized Brigade captured two Russian invaders near Kurakhove. VIDEO

Marines from the 137th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi captured two Russian soldiers near Kurakhove. They were war criminals from the 6th Guards Tank Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division of the Russian Federation.

The enemy group was spotted while reconnoitering the area. Mortar launchers and FPV drones immediately targeted them. As a result of the attack, some of the occupiers were killed. Two of the occupiers decided to surrender to the Ukrainian marines. Now they are asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian marines, Censor.NET reports.

