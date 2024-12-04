ENG
Kovalenko, military and political observer of "Information Resistance", got angry with host on air: "Shaaa! I am guest expert here!". VIDEO

Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military and political observer of the "Information Resistance" group, reacted sharply on the air of the Kyiv TV channel when the host Iryna Korol interrupted him.

According to Censor.NET, Kovalenko noted that he was an expert in military affairs and for some reason suggested that the host invite chemists to the show if she did not understand military affairs.

"Shaaaah! I'm a guest expert here! An expert on the air! If you don't understand military science, invite chemists to your TV show who will tell you about intercontinental ballistic missiles...", Kovalenko said.

