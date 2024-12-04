Russian invader asks drone operator to let him smoke his last cigarette: "He’s probably thinking, what f#ck did he come here for? Are you done?". VIDEO
After another assault, one of the Russians hid in a shell crater a few meters from our trenches. The captured soldier decided not to surrender. The operator of our drone spotted him, let him smoke his last cigarette and dropped an explosive payload on the occupier.
In particular, the pilots of the K-2 battalion of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed an act of mercy to the Russian invader, Censor.NET reports.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password