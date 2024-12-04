Russian invader falls off his moving motorcycle after it was attacked by kamikaze drone launched by 60th SMB. VIDEO
Aerial bombers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade eliminated a Russian invader riding a motorcycle in the field with a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the drone attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
