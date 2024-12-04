ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11097 visitors online
News Video War
6 962 6

Russian invader falls off his moving motorcycle after it was attacked by kamikaze drone launched by 60th SMB. VIDEO

Aerial bombers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Inhulets Brigade eliminated a Russian invader riding a motorcycle in the field with a kamikaze drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the drone attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Russian invader asks drone operator to let him smoke his last cigarette: "He’s probably thinking, what f#ck did he come here for? Are you done?". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) liquidation (2329)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 