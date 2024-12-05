Zelenskyy congratulated volunteers: Thank you for defending Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated volunteers on the International Volunteer Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the President of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians from all parts of our country, friends from many countries, caring hearts that overcome everything. Today is International Volunteer Day. People who unite others and thus help save everyone. Thank you for defending Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" the President wrote.

He stressed that he is grateful to everyone who has been helping the Ukrainian army and people throughout the war.

Earlier, Ukrposhta presented a charity postal set "Country of Volunteers" dedicated to the International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated annually on 5 December.