ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10821 visitors online
News Video War
1 216 20

Zelenskyy congratulated volunteers: Thank you for defending Ukraine. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated volunteers on the International Volunteer Day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the President of Ukraine.

"Ukrainians from all parts of our country, friends from many countries, caring hearts that overcome everything. Today is International Volunteer Day. People who unite others and thus help save everyone. Thank you for defending Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine!" the President wrote.

He stressed that he is grateful to everyone who has been helping the Ukrainian army and people throughout the war.

Earlier, Ukrposhta presented a charity postal set "Country of Volunteers" dedicated to the International Volunteer Day, which is celebrated annually on 5 December.

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6319) congratulations (120) volunteers (265)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 