AFU turned the enemy’s TOS-1A "Solntsepok" flamethrower system into scrap metal: "There was TOS, and now there is no TOS". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian TOS "Solntsepok"
Ukrainian defenders launched a precision strike on a heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepok" and several other vehicles of Russian troops. The occupier filmed the aftermath of the strike: the remains of the equipment turned into a pile of twisted metal, and the debris flew hundreds of meters away.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
"F#ck, listen, Solntselek was completely blown to pieces, there's nothing left of it! There was a TOS, and there is no TOS," commented the Russian invader.
