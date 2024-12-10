ENG
Occupiers did not have time to extinguish tank and ammunition detonated. VIDEO 18+

In the Kharkiv region, the Russian military tried to extinguish their tank, but this attempt ended in disaster for the occupiers. At some point, due to the damage, an ammunition explosion occurred, completely destroying the combat vehicle and the occupiers who were nearby.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the powerful explosion was posted on social media. Our fighters filmed in the afternoon that the enemy armored vehicle was blown to pieces after detonation.

