"Kvartal-95" showed map of Ukraine without occupied Crimea: later they corrected for those "whose eyesight has deteriorated sharply". VIDEO

"Kvartal-95" Studio showed a map of Ukraine in its New Year's Eve advert, with the aggressor country Russia erased, along with the occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on "Kvartal's" social media.

The territory of occupied Crimea was almost invisible in the video.

Subsequently, "Kvartal-95" published a new video, stating that "the betrayal is cancelled".

"We increased the contrast so that Crimea could be seen by all those who have sharply 'deteriorated eyesight'. We are not ophthalmologists, but there is a difference between "almost invisible" and "not visible", as well as between opinion leaders and betrayal seekers," they said.

